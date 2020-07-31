Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day in 2nd at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Fowler's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

Fowler hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Fowler's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.