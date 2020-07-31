Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 76th at 7 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Cabrera Bello went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Cabrera Bello suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cabrera Bello at 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 over for the round.