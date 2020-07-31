  • Phil Mickelson finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson lands his 149-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson uses nice approach to set up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson lands his 149-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.