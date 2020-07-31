In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mickelson's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mickelson's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.