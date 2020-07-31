-
Paul Casey shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Casey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 77th at 9 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Casey's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 30 yards to the intermediate rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 579-yard par-5 third, Casey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Casey to 7 over for the round.
