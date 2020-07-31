Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reed finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Patrick Reed's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 85 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Reed had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Reed hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Reed's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.