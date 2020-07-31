In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 72nd at 5 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay hit an approach shot from 146 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 2 over for the round.