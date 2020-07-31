-
-
Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.