Michael Thompson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Michael Thompson had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Thompson's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 79 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Thompson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thompson's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.