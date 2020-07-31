Max Homa hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Jason Day, Louis Oosthuizen, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Homa chipped in his fifth from 9 yards, scoring a par. This kept Homa at even-par for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

Homa had a 385-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.