In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Wolff hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 58th at 3 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Wolff chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Wolff went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wolff's 179 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Wolff went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.