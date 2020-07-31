In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the par-5 third, Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fitzpatrick hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Fitzpatrick's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.