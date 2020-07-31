  • Matthew Fitzpatrick putts himself to a 6-under 64 in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

