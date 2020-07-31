In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Wallace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 60th at 3 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An, Sung Kang, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the par-5 third, Wallace chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.