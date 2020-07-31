In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Kuchar's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

Kuchar got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.