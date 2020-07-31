In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 57th at 3 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Jones got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even for the round.

Jones hit his tee at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.