Marc Leishman rebounds from poor front in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Leishman finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Marc Leishman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Marc Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Leishman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Leishman's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Leishman had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
