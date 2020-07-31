-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
