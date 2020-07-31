-
Lucas Herbert shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Herbert hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Herbert's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Herbert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.
