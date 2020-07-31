In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

Oosthuizen missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Oosthuizen's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Oosthuizen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.