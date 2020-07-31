-
Kevin Streelman posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Streelman finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kevin Streelman had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Streelman hit his 271 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Streelman's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
