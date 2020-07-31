In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Na finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kevin Na's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Na hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Na had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Na's 191 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 6 under for the round.