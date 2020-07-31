In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kisner went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Kisner had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kisner's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.