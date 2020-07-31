-
Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Keegan Bradley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 second, Bradley's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.
