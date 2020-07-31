In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang is in 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 16th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Thomas's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.