Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 second, Spieth's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
