Jon Rahm shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm birdies No. 11 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 62nd at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Rahm got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Rahm's 159 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rahm had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rahm to 3 over for the round.
