In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An, Sung Kang, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 3 under for the round.