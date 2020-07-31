Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 73rd at 6 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann's tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Niemann's 156 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Niemann at 3 over for the round.