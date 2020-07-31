Jazz Janewattananond hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 73rd at 6 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An, Sung Kang, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Janewattananond got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Janewattananond had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Janewattananond's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Janewattananond to even for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Janewattananond's tee shot went 205 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Janewattananond chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.