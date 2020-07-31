In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An, Sung Kang, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kokrak's 92 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Kokrak his second shot was a drop and his approach went 138 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.