Jason Day hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round in 8th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 330 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Jason Day chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Day had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Day's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

Day tee shot went 148 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.