J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Poston hit his 116 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 248 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
