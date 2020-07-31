In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 55th at 2 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Poulter hit his 124 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Poulter hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Poulter got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Poulter hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Poulter went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

Poulter hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.