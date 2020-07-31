Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang is in 6th at 6 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 213 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

Matsuyama hit his tee shot 299 yards to the fairway bunker on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Matsuyama's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.