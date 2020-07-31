-
Henrik Stenson posts bogey-free 1-under 69 l in the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Stenson on his return to competitive golf prior to WGC-FedEx St. Jude
Prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Henrik Stenson talks about returning to competitive golf and how he spent his time away.
Henrik Stenson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Stenson finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Henrik Stenson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Henrik Stenson to even for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Stenson hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
