In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Haotong Li hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Li finished his round tied for 49th at 1 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.

Li got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Li hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Li to even-par for the round.

Li hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Li to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Li reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Li at 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Li his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Li got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Li to 2 over for the round.

Li got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Li to 3 over for the round.