Graeme McDowell shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
Highlights
Graeme McDowell sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Graeme McDowell makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, McDowell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, McDowell missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left McDowell to even-par for the round.
