-
-
Gary Woodland shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Gary Woodland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Woodland's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.