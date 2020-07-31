In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 49th at 1 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, van Rooyen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, van Rooyen's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.