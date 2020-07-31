In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Dustin Johnson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Johnson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Johnson at 3 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.