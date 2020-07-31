In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Danny Willett's 117 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Willett's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Willett had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Willett's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Willett had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Willett to even for the round.