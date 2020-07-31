Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Berger had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

At the 579-yard par-5 third, Berger got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Berger to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Berger to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Berger's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Berger hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.