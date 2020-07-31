In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Conners's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 88 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Conners's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Conners's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.