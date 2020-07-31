In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang is in 6th at 6 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 88 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Morikawa's 114 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.