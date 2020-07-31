-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Byeong Hun An, Sung Kang, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Bezuidenhout stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
