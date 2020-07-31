-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Chez Reavie in the second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Brooks Koepka takes the solo lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka takes the lead by two shots over Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd on Thursday.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reavie finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Chez Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Reavie chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.