Cameron Smith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 64th at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Smith got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Smith hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Smith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.