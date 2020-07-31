-
Cameron Champ putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Cameron Champ hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Champ had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 under for the round.
