C.T. Pan shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2020
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, C.T. Pan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 73rd at 6 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 7th at 6 under.
Pan got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Pan's 188 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Pan's his second shot went 6 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.
