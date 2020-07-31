In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Sung Kang and Rickie Fowler; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Byeong Hun An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, An's 97 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, An hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, An chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, An hit his 128 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, An had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 5 under for the round.