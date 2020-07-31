In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bubba Watson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 9 under; and Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Watson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

Watson hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Watson's 135 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Watson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at even for the round.